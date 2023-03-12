Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,352 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NYSE BR opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

