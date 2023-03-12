Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,381 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.54. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

