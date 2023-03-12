Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 2,194 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Murphy USA by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 256.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 47.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $253.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.67 and a 200-day moving average of $280.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.00 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.