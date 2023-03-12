Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 6,335 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

