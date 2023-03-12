Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

