Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 10,174 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,369 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after acquiring an additional 326,496 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,939,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

