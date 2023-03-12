Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 7,507 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.