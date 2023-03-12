Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average is $130.23. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

