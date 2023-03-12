Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 31.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $273.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

