PayPoint (LON:PAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $475.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 475 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 480.23 ($5.77), with a volume of 103372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488 ($5.87).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.49) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 25th.

PayPoint Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £348.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.89, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 502.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 543.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £20,360 ($24,482.92). Also, insider Nick Wiles acquired 24 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £535.76 ($644.25) per share, for a total transaction of £12,858.24 ($15,462.05). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,674. Company insiders own 28.15% of the company's stock.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

