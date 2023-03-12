Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Penumbra in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

PEN opened at $246.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,101.50 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $274.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.24.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,127 shares of company stock worth $6,811,957. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

