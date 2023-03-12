Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 211,608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

PFGC opened at $54.60 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $146,166. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

