Pi Financial Weighs in on Sigma Lithium Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sigma Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 285,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
