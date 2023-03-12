Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $107.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Plexus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plexus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Stock Down 1.7 %

PLXS stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. Plexus has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.