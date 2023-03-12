Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $348.41 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

