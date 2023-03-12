Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group Trading Down 7.9 %

PRCH opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Porch Group news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 530,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $1,379,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,099,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,859,565.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,800 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,959,141.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 530,750 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,099,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,859,565.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,601,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,433 in the last ninety days. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

About Porch Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Porch Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Porch Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Porch Group by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 795,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

