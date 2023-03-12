Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SO opened at $63.94 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.