Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 856.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 132,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

