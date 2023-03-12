Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Okta by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 95,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,425 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,672,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Okta by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

