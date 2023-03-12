Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Recommended Stories

