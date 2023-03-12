Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $654,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,504.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

