Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper II were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Juniper II in the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Juniper II by 48.8% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Juniper II Stock Performance

Shares of JUN stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Juniper II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Juniper II Company Profile

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.