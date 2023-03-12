Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $753,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 618,340 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 818,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 148,448 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Down 3.0 %

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

