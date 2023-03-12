Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,372 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Taboola.com worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. State Street Corp grew its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 33.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

