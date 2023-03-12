Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

