Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,888,000 after purchasing an additional 97,908 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after acquiring an additional 611,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axonics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,059.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,861 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.