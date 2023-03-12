Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

Watsco Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $343.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.