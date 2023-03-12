Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Hyzon Motors worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 198.0% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 2,970,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 334.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
