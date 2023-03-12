Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Hyzon Motors worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 198.0% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 2,970,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 334.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 5.1 %

About Hyzon Motors

HYZN stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.42. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

