Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

