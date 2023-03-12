Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 10,305 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

