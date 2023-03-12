Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 13,601 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG Silver Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.