Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

