Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $747,000 Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RCM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Insider Activity

R1 RCM Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -95.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Stories

