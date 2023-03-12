Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Price Jennifer C. increased its holdings in Atlas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,039,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,019,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Price Performance

NYSE ATCO opened at $15.37 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

About Atlas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.