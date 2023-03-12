Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

DTE opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.