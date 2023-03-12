Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $96,636,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after acquiring an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

