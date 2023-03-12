Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of RadNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 22.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 326,274 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth about $474,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.1% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

