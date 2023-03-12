Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $289.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,143. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

