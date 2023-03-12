Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,625,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at AES

AES Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of AES stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.