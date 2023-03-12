Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,731 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 167,126 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after buying an additional 848,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $377,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

