Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,174 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

CZWI stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million. Research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

