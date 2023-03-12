Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 48,446 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 665.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 470,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

