Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 863,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.28% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $146,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,161,000 after buying an additional 5,687,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $162,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

