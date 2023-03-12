Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $113.73 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,098,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,165 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $113,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

