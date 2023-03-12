Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,760,485 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.95% of MGM Resorts International worth $108,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

