Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,091,852 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,091,852 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $147,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.02.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.