Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,998,597 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,998,597 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $119,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of MGY opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

