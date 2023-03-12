Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,702,499 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,702,499 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $139,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

