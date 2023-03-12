Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,043,965 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,043,965 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.90% of Cooper Companies worth $116,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 890,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.60.

NYSE COO opened at $324.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $429.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

