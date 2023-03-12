Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 38,820,010 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,820,010 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.54% of Fortive worth $111,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

